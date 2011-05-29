Male Gamers Put Women To Shame When It Comes to Shopping

Women get a bad rap when it comes to shopping. But a new survey by MocoSpace found that men are far worse spenders when it comes to virtual goods.MocoSpace, a mobile entertainment company in Boston, analysed 1,500 of its 17 million gamers to learn more about their spending habits while playing games on their phones.



It found that male gamers — who make up 53% of all MocoSpace users — outspend women 9 to 1.

Men are responsible for 90% of all virtual good purchases inside of games; 69% of them buy the goods versus just 31% of women.

