29-Year-Old Male Fan Won't Stop Sending Pumpkins, Rocks, And Jewelry To Teen Superstar Ariana Grande

Teen star Ariana Grande has been showered with strange gifts by a very persistent fan, TMZ reports.

29-year-old Massachusetts resident Tom Normandin has been sending the star items like a huge pumpkin, animal calendars, and several mirrors from K-Mart.

TMZ says Normandin “has been told by authorities to stop sending items to the singer, or he could face criminal charges for harassment.”

Other gifts include a $US200 anklet from Kay Jewellers, and a rock.

