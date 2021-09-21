23 male celebrities who look even better with long hair

Timothée Chalamet is looking even better these days with his longer hair. Timothée Chalamet. GEOFF ROBINS / Getty When Chalamet first started acting, he wore his hair short. After the success of “Call Me By Your Name” in 2017, Chalamet’s star really began to rise, and he started growing his hair out. Now it’s a perfect, curly mess atop his head.

In 2014, Orlando Bloom had long hair that he sometimes pulled into a bun. Orlando Bloom. Steve Granitz & David M. Benett/Getty Images Bloom always had curly hair, but in 2014, he grew it out. These days, he’s sporting a shorter haircut.

Although Jake Gyllenhaal looks great no matter his hairstyle, he looks best with longer hair. Jake Gyllenhaal. Ian West – PA Images & Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Gyllenhaal has kept his hair long in recent years and often pushes it behind his ears. But earlier in his career, the actor was known to sport short hair

As Brad Pitt gets older, he has opted for longer hair, and we are here for it. Brad Pitt. Karwai Tang & George Pimentel/Getty Images At the Golden Globes in 2020, the “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” actor walked the red carpet with his longer do.

Most of us are still nostalgic for Harry Styles’ long hair. Harry Styles. C Flanigan & Karwai Tang/Getty Images The “Watermelon Sugar” singer started his career with long hair. But, as he ventured out on his own, Styles cut his long locks and now has mostly short hair.

Christian Bale usually sports a beard, but we think it looks better when paired with long hair. Christian Bale. Tommaso Boddi & Anthony Harvey/Getty Images In 2003, Bale graced the red carpet with long hair for the world premiere of his movie, “Exodus: Gods and Kings.” Recently, however, he wears his hair shorter.

Jason Momoa is known for his signature long hair, and for good reason. Jason Momoa. Rob Kim & Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Before his breakout role on “Game of Thrones,” Momoa had much shorter hair.

Dev Patel started his career with short hair, but he looks better today with a longer, wavier look. Dev Patel. Gregg DeGuire & Phillip Faraone/Getty Images In recent years, Patel has been sporting a scruffy style that he matches perfectly with facial hair.

Chris Hemsworth only has long hair when he plays Thor in the Marvel movies, but he should consider growing his hair out in real life. Chris Hemsworth. Andrew Toth/ Getty Images & Marvel Hemsworth debuted his long hair when he started playing Thor in 2011 , but the actor has kept his hair mostly short when he isn’t filming for the franchise.

When he was a younger heartthrob, Tom Cruise looked great with longer hair. Tom Cruise. Robert Scott/Fotos International & VCG/ Getty Images Today, the actor opts for a shorter haircut.

Lately, Jared Leto has been embracing his longer hair, and we are thankful for it. Jared Leto. Daniele Venturelli & Steve Granitz/Getty Images For most of his career, Leto has had long hair, but every now and then, he has walked red carpets with a shorter style, like in 2016 at the British Fashion Awards

David Beckham’s long hair framed the soccer player’s face perfectly. David Beckham. Miami Herald &Steve Finn/Getty Images Over the course of his career, Beckham had many hairstyles , including a faux hawk, a pompadour, and an undercut.

Although Jaden Smith is always fashion-forward, we prefer the longer hair. Jaden Smith. Albert L. Ortega/ Getty Images & Joel Ryan/ AP In the beginning of his career, Smith’s long dreads were his signature look, but in 2017, his father, Will Smith, helped the young performer cut off his hair.

Tom Brady looked his best when he had long hair peeking out from his hat or helmet. Tom Brady. Maddie Meyer & Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/ Getty Images From 2010 to 2011, Brady was known for his long hair on the football field. In 2012, he cut it all off and it’s remained relatively short ever since.

In 2011, Ashton Kutcher grew out his hair, and we loved the look. Ashton Kutcher. J. Merritt & Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Since then, the actor has kept his hair relatively short or hidden under a baseball cap.

“Outlander” star Sam Heughan himself said he prefers his longer hair. Sam Heughan. Michael Kovac & Steve Granitz/Getty Images When Heughan cut his long hair for the series, he told Esquire that he missed it “I like [my grooming] slightly rugged, slightly loose,” he told the publication in 2017.

Taylor Kitsch from “Friday Night Lights” looks dramatically different with long, tousled hair. Taylor Kitsch. Gary Gershoff & Ethan Miller/Getty Images While on the series, Kitsch sported his long hair, and once the show ended, he cut it off.

One Direction fans still reminisce about the days Zayn Malik would pull his long hair into a man bun. Zayn Malik. Pierre Suu & Valery Hache/ Getty Zayn had his longest hair in 2014 , but cut it off in 2015. Since then, he has been a fan of the buzz cut.

Ty Dolla $ign looks best when he wears his dreads down. Ty Dolla $ign. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Ty Dolla $ign has had long hair throughout his career, but sometimes he wears it under a hat or pulled back.

Although Oscar Isaac looks more dapper today, we were fans of the longer look. Oscar Isaac. Rebecca Sapp & Tristan Fewings/Getty Images In the early 2000s, Isaac was known for his long hair , but today, he has a more dignified look.

Avan Jogia has rocked wavy hair for most of his career. Avan Jogia. Jon Kopaloff & Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images The “Victorious” actor now has tousled short hair.