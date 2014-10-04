Male Celebrities Are Grabbing Their Testicles In The Newest Version Of The 'Ice Bucket Challenge'

Caroline Moss

It may be too cold for the Ice Bucket Challenge in the US but now there’s a new game in town: male celebrities (and regular folks, too!) are grabbing their testicles in photos and Instagram videos to raise awareness for testicular cancer.

It even has its own hashtag: #feelingnuts.

Check out this photo of Hugh Jackman and Nigel Barker:

Similar to the Ice Bucket Challenge, the #feelingnuts challenge comes with that same script-like nomination system. On the photo above, the comment reads:

I accept @sambranson. #feelingnuts raising awareness for testicular cancer. Nominating @ActuallyNPH@michaelstrahan @rickygervais

Gervais immediately followed suit:

You can see more of the #feelingnuts challenge photos and videos over at Buzzfeed.

