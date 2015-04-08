Male birds like to do the babysitting when no-one can seen them

A Plover bird and her chicks at Gosford, NSW. Cameron Spencer/Getty Image

Researchers may have found out why some male birds will only look after the nest at night when they can’t be seen as easily.

An Australian-led study says birds may follow pattern in which the males are bright coloured and the females are dull so that the females can look after the nest without being spotted during the day.

Kasun Bandara Ekanayake of Deakin University and colleagues found that plover nests were more likely to be attacked during the day when attended by bright-coloured males.

This could explain why the males mainly watch over the nest at night, as darkness makes it more difficult for predators to spot them.

The research is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

