Soccer Player Scores On Penalty Kick Despite Falling Flat On His Face

In the AFC Challenge Cup being held in Maldives, Afghanistan was facing the host country in the third-place match when it went to penalty kicks.

With Afghanistan leading 2-1 on penalty kicks, Adey of Maldives attempted to equalise when he fell flat on his face on his approach. He immediately got up and put the ball in the back of the net.



There was some question about whether the kick should have counted as players are not allowed to stop in an effort to deceive the goalie. But that is only if the stop was deemed by the referee to be in an “unsporting” manner. The player even glances at the referee before getting up to see if the play is going to be stopped.



Maldives would eventually win 8-7 on penalty kicks.

Here is the full video.



