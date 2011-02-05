HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Malcolm Forbes's Party Townhouse For $15.3 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens Realty

The Forbes family put their Greenwich Village townhouse on the market for $15.3 million (via WSJ). The late chairman and editor in chief of Forbes magazine, Malcolm Forbes, bought the place in the 1960’s and used it solely for entertainment.Forbes magazine headquarters is located just around the corner, on 5th avenue. The Forbes aren’t the only famous family to own the townhouse. Malcolm purchased the home from MacMillan Publishing Co. formerly run by the late prime minister of Great Britain, Harold MacMillan.



