Patriots player who saved the Super Bowl comes up with another crazy interception

New England Patriots cornerback Malcom Butler was the hero of the Super Bowl when he came up with the game-winning interception in the end zone in the final seconds of the game.

Now, entering the season as the Patriots’ leading cornerback after the departures of Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner, Butler is making more highlights early into his second season.

In a big game against the Bills, Butler came up with an impressive interception, leaping out of nowhere to catch a tipped pass:

Malcolm Butler knows a few things about INT’s. But this one was just ridiculous. #NEvsBUF http://t.co/NXKUryTIwi

— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2015

Another angle shows Butler diving to make the catch:





It’s Butler’s first interception of the season.

After trailing the Bills early in a the highly anticipated matchup, the Patriots defence has kicked into another gear:

Bills offence since the first drive: 3 and out, 3 and out, interception, 3 and out.

— Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) September 20, 2015

