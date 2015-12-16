Malcolm Turnbull's preferred NBN network now has 1000 customers

The NBN has been building fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) broadband technology across Australia for the past 14 months, and today announced how many customers they had connected.

The FTTN is the method touted by former communications minister Malcolm Turnbull as the centrepiece of the Coalition government’s plan to roll out broadband faster and cheaper than the ALP’s proposal to build fibre-to-the-premise design.

After 14 months of construction, just 1000 customers have FTTN.

New communications minister Smith Fifield said the 1000 mark was reached 51 days of the FTTN launching .

“About 100 new users every day are switching over to the NBN’s vectored VDSL broadband technology, which runs over the network and makes internet connections lightning fast,” he said.

In comparison, around 8000 customers are connected to fibre-to-the-premises each week. The total figure currently stands at over 500,000.

From next year, the minister says the NBN is aiming to connect between 60,000 and 100,000 premises monthly on the FTTN network.

As the NBN plan currently stands, 38% of the population will be connected through FTTN technology, 34% via HFC cable, 20% FTTP, 5% fixed wireless and 3% satellite.

Leaked documents first uncovered by The Australian also revealed early this month that a big portion of the copper that runs through the FTTN NBN could need to be replaced at a cost of over $640 million.

