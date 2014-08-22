Malcolm Turnbull's Happy With This FTTN Speed Test On The 'New' NBN

Getty Images

The National Broadband Network (NBN) has connected the first fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) users and Minister for Communications Malcolm Turnbull has expressed his satisfaction with pilot program’s initial results.

A handful of Umina homes on NSW’s Central Coast have participated in the first tests of the new network, Yahoo 7 reports.

Turnbull posted a screenshot on Twitter which displays the upload/download speeds of a computer connected to the NBN FTTN network. It’s getting 95 Mbps down the pipe – that’s fast. A standard ADSL2+ connection has a theoretical maximum speed of about 20Mbps.

Seeing is believing. Speedtest on Martin McInnes' computer connected w NBN FTTN in Umina this morning @LucyWicksMP pic.twitter.com/JfU9CNVeyV — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) August 21, 2014

The successful implementation of these FTTN connections is a milestone in the Coalition’s objective to establish a cheaper broadband network, however, there are no guarantees that the speeds achieved in this test will be replicated for the majority of Australian users when the NBN is rolled out nationwide.

A FTTN connection is where optical fibre is delivered to a shared street cabinet, which is then connected to individual households via existing copper wiring.

The Labor government had originally planned to deliver a direct fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connection.

