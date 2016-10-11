Malcolm Turnbull's being asked to take off his Apple Watch for cabinet meetings

Mal loves his Apple Watch. Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

Taking mobile phones into cabinet meetings has always been no-no for Australian politicians, but now tech-happy Malcolm Turnbull isn’t allowed to wear his Apple Watch either.

A government spokesman has told The Sydney Morning Herald that no communication devices, including Apple Watches, may be taken into the room.

This follows UK prime minister Theresa May’s supposed ban on the smartwatches from cabinet meetings in case Russians spies hack them.

The Telegraph in the UK reports that the wearable devices, which were worn by the likes of former justice secretary Michael Gove during David Cameron’s leadership, have been banned by May.

There has not been mention of “hackivists” in relation to the local ban.

Parting with his Apple Watch might prove to be difficult for Turnbull it seems.

Here’s what a quick search of the leader found.

July 18, 2016

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

May 8, 2016

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

April 18, 2016

Photo: Mark Metcalfe/ Getty Images.

February 11, 2016

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

February 10, 2016

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

September 16, 2015

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

September 15, 2015

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

