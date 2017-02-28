Indonesia President Joko Widodo (L) walks with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney on February 26, 2017. Photo: David Moir/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull will visit Indonesia next week.

It follows a two-day trip to Australia by Indonesian president Joko Widodo over the weekend.

President Jokowi, as he is popularly known, attended a private dinner at Turnbull’s Point Piper mansion and walked with him through the Royal Botanic Garden in Sydney on Sunday.

“We have actually covered all of our bilateral issues on our dinner and morning walk,” Jokowi said.

During the visit, the leaders agreed to drop the suspension on military co-operation between the two countries.

The military suspension was put in place last month after a special forces group was allegedly insulted while training at the Australian Special Air Service in Perth.

The pair also negotiated that a free trade deal would be concluded this year.

Indonesia agreed it would lower its tax on Australian sugar to 5% and in return Australia would eliminate taxes on pesticides and herbicides coming from Indonesia.

While in Indonesia Turnbull will attend the Indian Ocean Rim Association leadership summit, which is being held in Jakarta from March 5 to 7.

