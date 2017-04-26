Malcolm Turnbull will finally meet with US president Donald Trump

Images: Getty Images.

US president Donald Trump and Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull will meet in the US next month for the first time since Trump became president.

The announcement comes just days after US vice president Mike Pence concluded his Australian tour.

During his visit, Pence is believed to have smoothed over tensions between Trump and Turnbull following a phone call in January that abruptly ended when Trump told Turnbull it was “the worst call by far”.

In the same conversation, Trump accused Australia of trying to send US the “next Boston bombers” in the “worst deal ever” when discussing the plan Australia negotiated with the former Obama administration to take refugees currently in the offshore processing centres on Manus and Nauru.

The meeting will take place at the 75th Battle of the Coral Sea commemorations in New York, hosted by the America-Australia Association (AAA) onboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier, USS Intrepid.

Turnbull said “Australia and the United States are enduring allies”, and that the meeting marked a “pivotal moment in our shared history”.

“The alliance has been forged over many decades, through times of war and times of peace, securing our nations’ freedom and peace and security in the world,” he said.

“Next year will be one hundred years since Australian and American troops first fought side by side at the Battle of Hamel.

“In the century since, our nations have become the closest allies, partners and friends united by shared democratic values and millions of people to people links.”

He said the event will celebrate the “First 100 Years of Mateship” between the US and Australia, “which has seen us fight side by side in every major military conflict since WWI”.

“Australia and the United States share the values of democracy, the rule of law and a commitment to peace, prosperity and security. Our forces continue to serve together in defence of those values in the Middle East,” he said.

Turnbull said he will use the meeting with Trump as an opportunity to reaffirm the bilateral alliance and the United States’ engagement with the Asia-Pacific.

Turnbull is also expected to discuss the Middle East and North Korea when they meet.

Following the announcement, Turnbull tweeted that he is “delighted” to be meeting with Trump at the commemorations.

I’m delighted to travel to the US in May to meet with @POTUS President Donald J Trump & attend 75th Battle of the Coral Sea commemorations — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) April 25, 2017

While Trump is prolific on the social media platform, he has not yet responded to Turnbull’s tweet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.