Malcolm Turnbull says the UN has failed Syria

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Mark Schiefelbein – Pool/ Getty Images.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says the United Nations has failed in its responsibility to protect Syrians.

Speaking to Sky News, Turnbull said: “You’ve got to judge political actions by their outcome, and all of the resolutions, all of the efforts have failed to produce the settlement that we need in Syria.

“The scale of the tragedy is so immense, the consequences are so widespread, so far-reaching, the impact on millions of people so tragic, that a resolution has to be reached.

“There has certainly been a failure on Syria. I think John Key is right – or it’s a fair comment.”

This follows New Zealand prime minister John Key’s call for the global community to come together in order to end the Syrian civil war.

“[The war is] the most devastating conflict of the 21st century,” he said and urged the international community to work together to find a political solution at a United Nations Security Council meeting overnight.

Turnbull also discussed the change to Australia refugee intake, which will now include a component of Central Americans.

“It’s an extension of the approach that we’re taking, it’s a multilateral effort and I think it’s important to play a part, to cooperate. The more collaboration there is in dealing with the challenge, the refugee challenge, the better,” he said.

Yesterday the PM confirmed that Australia’s humanitarian refugee intake will be set at 18,750 people per year, making it the third largest humanitarian programme in the world. Read more on that here.

Turnbull will address the United Nations in his first broad-ranging speech on Wednesday night (local time).

