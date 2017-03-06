Malcolm Turnbull says the penalty rate cuts will generate more jobs

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull believes “there’s masses of evidence to support” the Fair Work Commission’s penalty rate cuts, saying “that will be a very significant benefit for the economy”.

His comments follow calls from his party members, including former employment minister Eric Abetz, and former prime minister Tony Abbott, to promote a stronger pro-growth case for jobs in response to the cuts.

“We support the decision, we accept the decision, we recognise it was a careful decision and we respect it as decision of the independent umpire and there’s masses of evidence to support it,” Turnbull said.

“The point about the decision of the Fair Work Commission, which was very carefully considered, is that it will generate more jobs, more employment … that will be a very significant benefit for the economy.

“They’ve heard hundreds of witnesses and they have come to the conclusion that reducing Sunday penalty rates, not right down to the level of Saturday penalty rates but closer to Saturday penalty rates, will result in more jobs, more opportunities, more businesses being open, more owners being able to not work on a Sunday and employ staff to do so.”

