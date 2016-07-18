Malcolm Turnbull's new cabinet has some surprising changes, especially for Christopher Pyne

Photo: Ryan Pierse/ Getty Images.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull announced his new ministry and Cabinet this afternoon, keeping his inner circle but changing their jobs.

Former environment minister Greg Hunt gets Christopher Pyne’s old job of minister for industry, innovation and science, with Pyne, from South Australia, where the government plans to spend $50 billion on new submarines, takes on a new role as defence industry minister.

While some observers consider Pyne’s new role a demotion, the prime minister argued that the government was building an entirely new sector that requires additional oversight from someone like the South Australian, who the PM said has “energy” that is “quite legendary”.

The Defence White Paper features $195 billion of new investment over 10 years.

“What we are doing in defence industry is completely transformational,” Turnbull said.

“People do not recognise quite how big this change is… This is all about delivery,” he said.

In response Pyne said he was “delighted and humbled” by his new role.

Christopher Pyne. Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty.

“Australia is entering the single biggest period of defence construction in its history,” he said. “I will manage this massive program.”

Josh Frydenberg adds the environment portfolio, which is expected to add a greener tinge to his existing responsibilities as energy minister. He will oversee issues such as the renewable energy target and carbon reduction.

Kelly O’Dwyer’s job description as assistant treasurer is being changed to minister for revenue and financial services.

One of the biggest winners is Queensland LNP MP Matt Canavan who moves into Cabinet, taking on Frydenberg’s old responsibilities for resources and Northern Australia.

NSW Nationals senator Fiona Nash, currently minister for regional development and communications and rural health, also takes on the additional role of local government and territories minister. She’s supported by fellow NSW Nationals MP David Gillespie as a new assistant minister for rural health.

There are four other key changes to the ministry with Bradfield MP moving to Urban Infrastructure, Victorian senator Scott Ryan becoming special minister of state, Victorian MP Dan Tehan adding Defence Personnel to his existing role as Veterans Affairs minister and NSW Nationals MP Michael McCormack swapping assistant defence minister to the Small Business portfolio.

Defending that decision to drop the position from Cabinet, Turnbull said “every minister is a small business minister”.

“I think about small business all the time,” he said.

“Everyone is focused on small business.”

There are three new assistant ministers, alongside Colbeck, with Nationals MP Luke Hartsuyker returning to the ministry after being dropped in February to become assistant minister to deputy MP Barnaby Joyce.

ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja becomes assistant minister for social services and multicultural affairs.

Other changes include Queensland LNP MP Karen Andrews, previously assistant science minister, takes on vocational education and skills. NSW MP Alex Hawke moves from assisting the treasurer to assistant minister for immigration and border protection and Keith Pitt will become the Assistant Minister for Trade, Investment and Tourism. Craig Laundy will assist Greg Hunt.

Tasmanian senator Richard Colbeck’s has not been reappointed as tourism minister because is position remains in doubt.

“We have a clear mandate to proceed with our policies,” the prime minister said, adding that “budget repair will be a front-of-mind issue for this entire parliament”.

“This provides stability and continuity at a time when there are great opportunities ahead for Australia,” Turnbull said.

Here is the full ministry:

Prime Minister

The Hon Malcolm Turnbull MP

Minister for Indigenous Affairs

Senator the Hon Nigel Scullion

Minister for Women

Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash

Cabinet Secretary

Senator the Hon Arthur Sinodinos AO

Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for the Public Service

Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash

Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for Counter-Terrorism

The Hon Michael Keenan MP

Minister Assisting the Cabinet Secretary

Senator the Hon Scott Ryan

>Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for Cyber Security

The Hon Dan Tehan MP

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister

Senator the Hon James McGrath

Assistant Minister for Cities and Digital Transformation

The Hon Angus Taylor MP

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources

The Hon Barnaby Joyce MP

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources

Senator the Hon Anne Ruston

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister

The Hon Luke Hartsuyker MP

Minister for Foreign Affairs

The Hon Julie Bishop MP

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment

The Hon Steven Ciobo MP

Minister for International Development and the Pacific

Senator the Hon Concetta Fierravanti-Wells

Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment

The Hon Keith Pitt MP

Attorney-General

(Vice-President of the Executive Council)

(Leader of the Government in the Senate)

Senator the Hon George Brandis QC

Minister for Justice

The Hon Michael Keenan MP

Treasurer

The Hon Scott Morrison MP

Minister for Revenue and Financial Services

The Hon Kelly O’Dwyer MP

Minister for Small Business

The Hon Michael McCormack MP

Minister for Finance

(Deputy Leader of the Government in the Senate)

Senator the Hon Mathias Cormann

Special Minister of State

Senator the Hon Scott Ryan

Minister for Regional Development; Regional Communications; Local Government and Territories<; Rural Health/strong>

Senator the Hon Fiona Nash

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

(Deputy Leader of the House)

The Hon Darren Chester MP



Minister for Urban Infrastructure

The Hon Paul Fletcher MP

Minister for Defence

Senator the Hon Marise Payne

Minister for Defence Industry

(Leader of the House)

The Hon Christopher Pyne MP

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs; Defence Personnel

Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for the Centenary of ANZAC

The Hon Dan Tehan MP

Minister for Immigration and Border Protection

The Hon Peter Dutton MP

Assistant Minister for Immigration and Border Protection

The Hon Alex Hawke MP

Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science

The Hon Greg Hunt MP

Assistant Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science

The Hon Craig Laundy MP

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia

Senator the Hon Matt Canavan

Minister for Health and Aged Care; Sport

The Hon Sussan Ley MP

Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care

The Hon Ken Wyatt AM MP

Assistant Minister for Rural Health

Dr David Gillespie MP

Minister for Communications; Arts

(Manager of Government Business in the Senate)

Senator the Hon Mitch Fifield

Minister for Employment

Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash

Minister for Social Services

The Hon Christian Porter MP

Minister for Human Services

The Hon Alan Tudge MP

Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services

The Hon Jane Prentice MP

Assistant Minister for Social Services and Multicultural Affairs

Senator Zed Seselja

Minister for Education and Training

Senator the Hon Simon Birmingham

Assistant Minister for Vocational Education and Skills

The Hon Karen Andrews MP

Minister for the Environment and Energy

The Hon Josh Frydenberg MP

