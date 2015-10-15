Malcolm Turnbull just smoked Bill Shorten

Labor has been attacking Malcolm Turnbull for two days over investments he has in managed funds in the Cayman Islands.

During question time today, as Turnbull continued to brush off the attacks, Australia’s richest prime minister, with an estimated wealth of around $200 million, fired back with this sick burn about Bill Shorten.

Government 1, Opposition 0.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.