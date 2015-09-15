Malcolm Turnbull just annihilated Bill Shorten in a poll on who is the better PM

Photo: Sergio Camacho/Getty Images

If the early indications are anything to go by, new Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is going to be a formidable challenge for opposition leader Bill Shorten to overcome.

The results of a snap SMS-based poll of 1,204 Australian voters conducted by Roy Morgan this afternoon, show an overwhelming majority – including both Coalition and Labor voters – indicated Malcolm Turnbull is seen as a significantly better PM compared to Labor leader Bill Shorten.

Turnbull’s popularity among men came in at an amazing 72%, some 49% greater than Shorten’s 23%. The gap is similar but smaller among women, with Turnbull ahead by 67% to Shorten to 24%.

Based on voting preference, 86% of Coalition voters saw Turnbull as the better PM, compared to just 7% for Shorten. Even among Labor voters, Turnbull was more popular, although the gap narrowed significantly to 50% to 44%.

The pattern continued in every state and territory. In New South Wales – Turnbull’s home state – he leads 72% to 19%, while in Victoria that margin was trimmed to 69% to 27%. Elsewhere the margin between the two alternate leaders was 45% in Queensland, 56% in Western Australia, 41% in south Australia and 31% apiece in the ACT and Tasmania.

You can read the full survey results here.

