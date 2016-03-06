Malcolm Turnbull is the first prime minister to attend Mardi Gras in Sydney

Photo: Malcolm Turnbull/ Facebook.

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has become the first PM to attend the Mardi Gras parade in Sydney.

Turnbull, along with his wife Lucy, made an appearance at the 38th annual Sydney Mardi Gras which took place last night.

“Happy Mardi Gras! Lucy and I have been here many times over the years but it is very special and I am very proud to be the first Prime Minister to attend ‪#‎mardigras‬,” Turnbull wrote on his Facebook during the event.

Turnbull has been a regular at Mardi Gras, which takes place in his eastern Sydney electorate of Wentworth, over the past years as a local MP but has never marched in the event.

The pair could be seen greeting other partygoers on Oxford Street and taking selfies with the crowd.

Happy #SydneyMardiGras! Lucy and I have been here many times but I am very proud to be the first PM to attend. pic.twitter.com/K5A0z5Cv1w — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) March 5, 2016

The parade drew around 200,000 people last night as it made its way from Hyde Park, down Oxford Street before finishing up at Moore Park around 11pm.

There were 178 floats in total including Australian Olympians and Paralympians, Muslims Against Homophobia and Gayby Baby.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten also joined in the festivities atop the Rainbow Labor making him the first federal leader of a major political party to march in the event. He was joined by his wife and three children as well as his deputy Tanya Plibersek.

Senator Richard Di Natale, leader of the Australian Greens, also took part in the parade atop the Transcend Bigotry, Transform our Communities float.

