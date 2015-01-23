Malcolm Turnbull Is Now In Charge Of A Government 'Startup' Which Designs Services That Are As Easy To Use As Uber

Communications Minister Malcolm Turnbull (Photo: Getty)

Australia’s communications minister Malcolm Turnbull will now lead a newly established digital transformation office to ensure all government services can be delivered online.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott said the DTO would operate more like a startup than a traditional government agency, focussing on what the user needs.

“People need to be able to transact services and access information anytime, anywhere,” he said in a statement.

“Interacting with government should be as easy as Internet banking or ordering a taxi through an app.”

The DTO will include a small team of developers, designers, researchers and content specialists working across government to develop and coordinate the delivery of digital services.

One of the DTO’s first tasks will be to ensure people no longer have to complete separate log on processes for each government service. Instead, people will have a “digital identity”, which they can use to log in to each of their services across the government.

The DTO will also be collaborating with state and territory governments to see where it can align services.

“By designing digital services that are consistent and simple to use, fewer people will need to come into a shopfront or make a phone call,” Abbott said.

