Malcolm Turnbull is meeting Barack Obama this month to discuss the fight against the Islamic State

Screenshot of President Obama and Australian Prime Minister Turnbull delivering remarks after a bilateral meeting in Manila on November 17, 2015. Photo: Youtube/ The White House.

Australia’s prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, will meet with United States president, Barack Obama during a trip to the USA on January 18 and 19 to discuss the fight against ISIL in Syria and Iraq.

The visit to Washington was confirmed by the White House Office of the Press Secretary today with talks to be held in conjunction with “Obama, senior Administration officials and Congressional leaders”.

The invitation was extended to Turnbull earlier last year in November during a bilateral meeting between Turnbull and Obama at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in the Philippines.

In addition to delivering a national security address at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Turnbull will work with US government officials to develop an effective response in combatting the Islamic State, after it was revealed that Australia was the “second largest military contributor to the campaign against ISIL in the US-led coalition”.

Discussions surrounding the “successful conclusion of negotiations of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement” and a “shared vision of a prosperous, open and innovative Asia-Pacific” are also expected.

The historic free-trade agreement affecting 40% of the world’s economy was signed in October by 12 nations on the Pacific Rim, including Australia, which would see to standardised access for trade.

The United States is currently Australia’s largest two-way investment partner as well as the third largest two-way trading partner.

The meeting would be Turnbull’s first visit to the US since assuming office.

