Malcolm Turnbull is having a sly dig at speaker Bronwyn Bishop by tweeting his train trip to Geelong

Communications minister Malcolm Turnbull has combined two of his great passions over the last 24 hours – public transport and social media – to take a swipe at fellow Liberal and parliamentary speaker Bronwyn Bishop, currently under pressure to resign from the job over a growing expenses scandal that included a $5000 helicopter ride between Melbourne and Geelong.

He began yesterday with tram rides around Melbourne.

Enjoying the pleasure of the 96 tram on the way to St Kilda this evening in Melbourne the tram network of which is the largest in the world. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) July 28, 2015

And once again stared down doubters in the media with photographic proof of his adventures

Well for the sceptical here it is @vanbadham having a chat with @DanCWatt about music journalism pic.twitter.com/3gU9gVTRbs — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) July 28, 2015

And he took on the trolls to extol the joys of public transport

@ISupportTony you should lighten up. Trains and trams are fun. Meet new people. See new sights. Avoid road rage. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) July 28, 2015

This morning, he took the train to Geelong to meet the local member

After 2 interesting tram trips last night now on the 109 on Collins St to Sth Cross to get the train to Geelong to visit @SHendersonMP — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) July 28, 2015

And even had an encounter with Melbourne’s notoriously vigilant transport inspectors.

A conductor checked my myki to confirm I had tapped on. So flattered he thought I was fit enough to have been able to leap over the barrier — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) July 28, 2015

While Bishop refused to initially detail what she spent $5000 on, photos of her arrival by chopper emerged on Twitter, blowing her cover. Turnbull was happy to provide his own photo of his transport mode.

At Sth Geelong station with @SHendersonMP before going to Torquay to inspect the @NBN_Australia rollout. pic.twitter.com/PWJI7dBNAD — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) July 28, 2015

Assuming Turnbull travelled at peak hour on political business – he clearly spelled out to anyone who asked that he’s there to inspect the NBN – he’ll be able to bill taxpayers $11.80 for the trip.

The political capital from appearing frugal while his parliamentary rivals rally around the spendthrift speaker is priceless.

