Malcolm Turnbull is blaming Tony Abbott for poor polling results

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/ Getty Images.

Malcolm Turnbull says former prime minister Tony Abbott’s outburst has impacted his poor performance in the latest Newspoll results.

Labor has a 10-point lead over the Coalition, on a two-party preferred basis — the Coalition’s worst score in two years.

Turnbull hinted last week that Abbott was trying to damage him in the polls and continued that theme today in the wake of the poor polling.

“The election is two years away and what we saw was an outburst on Thursday and it had its desired impact on the Newspoll, it was exactly as predicted and calculated,” Turnbull said.

“[Tony Abbott] knew exactly what he was doing and he did it.”

He also took a stab at the media which were “readily distracted by personalities in politics”.

“Now, you can focus on the personalities if you wish, that’s up to you, but I’m focused on jobs, I’m focused on economic growth, I’m focused on ensuring that as hard-working Australian families can get ahead, and on that note we must return to Parliament,” he said.

Also in the polls, One Nation’s primary vote rose to 10% with political commentators suggesting voters are siding with Pauline Hanson’s party, disenchanted with the government.

