Malcolm Turnbull is about to be the first prime minister to attend Mardi Gras

Malcolm Turnbull will be the first sitting prime minister to attend the annual Mardi Gras parade in Sydney tonight.

Turnbull, a regular in past years, will make an appearance at tonight’s 38th annual Sydney Mardi Gras on Oxford Street, but reportedly will not participate in the march. The parade takes part in Turnbull’s eastern Sydney electorate of Wentworth.

In the festival guide, Turnbull wrote: “we cannot forget the history of Mardi Gras and the ongoing need to promote inclusion and deliver equality for all Australians.”

Meanwhile, opposition leader Bill Shorten will take part in the march on board the Rainbow Labor float, making him the first federal leader of a major party to do so.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale will be atop his party’s float, Transcend Bigotry, Transform our Communities.

The parade will kick off at 7.45pm.

