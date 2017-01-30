Malcolm Turnbull invited other countries to copy Australia's border security policies

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Donald Trump’s immigration ban has thrown the world into chaos.

His executive order, which bans people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, also suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days, although there are case-by-case exemptions.

Australia is one of those exceptions with Trump promising to honour a deal made by former president Barack Obama to take 2,000 refugees from Nauru and Manus Island and resettle them in the US, despite the majority being from Iran or Iraqi, two nations on the US barred list.

After having a “constructive call” between president Trump and Malcolm Turnbull yesterday, which included talks on border security, the prime minister said the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is yet to receive any requests for assistance from Australians unable to board flights to the US.

While the resettlement deal for Nauru and Manus Island refugees will still go ahead, Turnbull declined to answer questions about numbers, the timing for the deal, or further details.

Asked is he supported Trump’s executive order, the prime minister said it was “not my job… to run a commentary on the domestic policies of other countries”.

But echoing treasurer Scott Morrison’s comments earlier in the day, Turnbull said Australia’s border security was “the envy of the world”.

“I know this from when I was at the UN in September. I can tell you, leader after leader spoke to me about how much they admired the security, the intelligence-based security systems we have on our border to keep Australians safe and to keep terrorists out of Australia,” he said.

“We’re proud of those and we’ll maintain them, and where we can, we will enhance them. If others wish to emulate what we’re doing, they’re welcome to do so.”

During an interview on 2GB Morrison said Australia’s border protection policies are “the envy of the world” and compared Trump’s executive orders to his actions as immigration minister.

“The rest of the world is catching up to us and how the US wants to handle that is a matter for them,” he said.

“They have had an election, and the President is implementing what he said he would do.

“I remember when we came [into office] in 2013 and I was implementing our border protection policy, people threw their hands up and I said, ‘look, I’m doing what I said I’d do and the way I said I’d do it’.”

NOW READ: SCOTT MORRISON: ‘The rest of the world is catching up to Australia now’ on border security

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.