Malcolm Turnbull has had a standing desk put into the Prime Minister’s office

Malcolm Turnbull is using a standing desk.

Australia’s PM has ditched the plush armchairs in his new office and opted for a no-frills approach when it comes to working.

He also has a simple table with a Japanese tea set in the office, according to a report in The Australian.

Companies such as Google, AOL, Twitter and Facebook have already taken up to the standing desk-craze which has been known to bring in benefits such as a reduced risk of obesity, lower risk of metabolic problems and cardiovascular disease, lower long-term mortality risk as well as increased productivity.

Adopting the standing desk is another symbol of Turnbull’s modern style. He has also raised the idea of cabinet using the messaging app Slack, which has exploded in popularity this year, to communicate and discuss ideas.

Earlier this year, health authorities in the UK gave their tick of approval to standing desks after it was found that in participants that “65-75% of their working hours are spent sitting, of which more than 50% of this is accumulated in prolonged periods of sustained sitting”, according to a report in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

In Australia, the health benefits of standing desks have moved beyond the corporate world and are even being trialled in schools in Western Australia to promote productivity and an active lifestyle.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Australian, Turnbull has also signalled that tax cuts could be taken to the next election, pointing out personal income tax rates are “significantly high on a world scale”.

Turnbull says that Australia’s ability to remain a “high-wage, generous social welfare net, first-world economy” will boil down to making changes to the tax and welfare systems, citing potential personal income tax relief and widening of the GST base.

