Malcolm Turnbull has enlisted the support of Australia's Muslim community to fight violent extremism

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull met with Muslim community leaders today to enlist their support to flight terrorism and violent extremism.

“The muslim community is our absolute necessary partner in the battle against extremism,” Turnbull told a media conference in Sydney after a meeting in Burwood.

He said mutual respect was key to Australia’s success as multicultural society.

He took a train today to met with seven leading Muslin figures, four men and three men.

“We exchanged some very constructive discussions and all of them said they wanted to work to stop the spread of extremism,” he said.

The prime minister said he spoke to British prime minister David Cameron last night who passed on his condolences to the family of Curtis Cheng, the Police accountant shot dead last week.

Turnbull called Cheng’s son today to pass on the message from Cameron.

“Curtis Cheng was murdered in an act of terrorism by a 15-year-old boy,” Turnbull said. “It was an act of politically motivated violence.”

Turnbull has called a meeting of the heads of all agencies, including the security services, in Canberra next week to discuss what more could be done to combat terrorism.

“This phenomenon of violent extremism, terrorism, politically motivated violence, is a challenge for all of us,” he said.

“We have to ask ourselves: Are we teaching our young people the values of mutual respect?

“We have to call out the language, the examples of disrespect, the language of hatred.”

