Malcolm Turnbull copied a mock political slogan from 'Veep', and got a reply from Julia Louis-Dreyfus

(Photo by Stefan Postles/Getty Images)

The cast and crew of HBO’s satirical political comedy “Veep” are losing it after Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has used an almost identical slogan from its show as part of his political campaign.

This week Turnbull talked about “continuity and change” in reference to the government’s plan to run its election campaign based on his policies, distancing himself from former leader leader Tony Abbott.

“Continuity with change” is the phrase that Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays the US vice president in “Veep”, has plastered on the side of her campaign bus in an episode of the TV show.

Here’s a comparison of the two.



“Veep” writer and executive producer, Simon Blackwell, was amused when he found out that Turnbull was using the quote as it was used in the show because it was the “most meaningless election slogan we could think of”.

In S4 of Veep we came up with the most meaningless election slogan we could think of. Now adopted by Australian PM. https://t.co/64YmQvImj5 — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) March 22, 2016

Meanwhile Louis-Dreyfus tweeted that she was “dumbfounded”.

Also this week, Turnbull caught the attention of Netflix political thriller “House of Cards” with his tweet claiming “The time for game playing is over”.

.@TurnbullMalcolm I admire your methodology, Prime Minister. If you don't like how the table is set, turn over the table. — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 21, 2016

Read more on that there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.