Malcolm Turnbull caught a tram in Melbourne, and no one cared

Sarah Kimmorley
Photo: Charles Croucher/ Twitter.

Malcolm Turnbull caught the tram to work this morning, joining the thousands of Melbournians making their daily commute.

You’d expect that the prime minister of Australia might draw a crowd in such a situation, especially when it’s the nation’s second largest city.

Now, what does this say?

Perhaps everyone was simply minding their own business, daydreaming of their plans for the weekend. Or perhaps, there is a deeper meaning to the lone PM from Sydney on Melbourne’s cool streets.

It’s eerily similar to a photo captured not too long ago of the Swiss president, Didier Burkhalter, who was doing a similar commute and attracting a similar, or lack of, public reaction.

However Nicolas Bideau, the ambassador for Swiss promotional body House of Switzerland, said at the time it simply “illustrated the close relationship between the president and the people in Switzerland”.

So it could be the same story here.

As Neil replied to the comment.

Even still it’s a strange sight.

There is some speculation as to whether Turnbull was in fact alone.

It could be that the PM, admittedly unabashed public transport fan, was just keen to be seen as one of the people.

Waiting for the tram on a wild and woolly Melbourne morning.

A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@turnbullmalcolm) on

And his official photographer, Sahlan Hayes, was there to capture the moment too.

Prime Minister Turnbull takes a trip on a Melbourne tram, during today's visit to the Victorian capital.

A photo posted by Sahlan Hayes (@sahlan.hayes) on

Whatever it may be it’s pretty cool.

As @misskylie77 says:

