Malcolm Turnbull caught a tram in Melbourne, and no one cared

Malcolm Turnbull caught the tram to work this morning, joining the thousands of Melbournians making their daily commute.

You’d expect that the prime minister of Australia might draw a crowd in such a situation, especially when it’s the nation’s second largest city.

Prime Minister waiting for a tram. No one around seems to care. Peak Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/T9rTQWpuLP — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) January 28, 2016

Now, what does this say?

Perhaps everyone was simply minding their own business, daydreaming of their plans for the weekend. Or perhaps, there is a deeper meaning to the lone PM from Sydney on Melbourne’s cool streets.

It’s eerily similar to a photo captured not too long ago of the Swiss president, Didier Burkhalter, who was doing a similar commute and attracting a similar, or lack of, public reaction.

However Nicolas Bideau, the ambassador for Swiss promotional body House of Switzerland, said at the time it simply “illustrated the close relationship between the president and the people in Switzerland”.

So it could be the same story here.

As Neil replied to the comment.

@ccroucher9 Now there is a true PM ,just one of the people — Neil Ford (@neilford2015) January 29, 2016

Even still it’s a strange sight.

There is some speculation as to whether Turnbull was in fact alone.

@ccroucher9 Nonsense. If that really is the PM, there will be two security people very close by. AU PMs have at least two security people. — L J R (@Earl_GreyT) January 29, 2016

It could be that the PM, admittedly unabashed public transport fan, was just keen to be seen as one of the people.

Waiting for the tram on a wild and woolly Melbourne morning. A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@turnbullmalcolm) on Jan 28, 2016 at 4:34pm PST

And his official photographer, Sahlan Hayes, was there to capture the moment too.

Prime Minister Turnbull takes a trip on a Melbourne tram, during today's visit to the Victorian capital. A photo posted by Sahlan Hayes (@sahlan.hayes) on Jan 28, 2016 at 5:40pm PST

Whatever it may be it’s pretty cool.

As @misskylie77 says:

@ccroucher9 how can you not love this country — Kylie New Year (@misskylie77) January 29, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.