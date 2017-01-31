MALCOLM TURNBULL: Australians with dual nationality will be exempt from the US travel ban

PM Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Getty Images.

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says the White House has pledged Australians with dual nationality will be exempt from the 90-day ban implemented by president Donald Trump on the weekend.

Trump issued an executive order that barred citizens from seven Middle Eastern and African nations – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – from entering the USA over the next three months.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Turnbull said Australia’s ambassador to the US, former treasurer Joe Hockey, had called to say he had assurances that Australians passport holders who are dual nationals will still be allowed to head to the US.

“That means Australian passport holders will be able to travel to the United States in the same way as they were able to prior to the Executive Order of the 27th of January” he said.

“The confirmation came from the White House, it came from the National Security Advisor General Flynn, so that’s the level of authority.”

It comes after a 15-year-old Pouya Ghadirian, who was born in Australia and holds dual Australian-Iranian citizenship by descent, was denied a visa to visit the US yesterday.

Turnbull previously said the schoolboy’s case may be reconsidered but today could still not give an answer on the boy’s situation.

“I’ve seen that report and of course we don’t know all the facts surrounding that. But in the light of the assurance that has been given today, it may be that that case can be reconsidered. There may be other factors, but that is really an individual case.”

