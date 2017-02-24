Malcolm Turnbull and Donald Trump could meet in the US in May

Images: Getty Images.

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and US president Donald Trump are reportedly planning to meet in New York in May to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea.

While such a meeting would reaffirm the strength of the two countries’ alliance, it comes at a critical time for Australian politics: the federal budget.

The commemoration would be some time between May 4 to May 8, and the federal budget is delivered on May 9.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the predicament of whether Turnbull should attend the event abroad, just days before the budget, has caused a rift among Australian government advisers.

Neither leader has confirmed their schedule yet.

The ties between the two countries were strained earlier in the month when details of contentious call between Trump and Turnbull were leaked.

During the call, Trump reportedly called a refugee agreement with Australia the “worst deal ever” and accused Turnbull of trying to send America the “next Boston bombers” under an arrangement to send refugees from Nauru and Manus Island to the US.

Foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop was in the US this week for a relationship-building visit with Washington.

While there she met with vice-president Mike Pence, secretary of state Rex Tillerson and national security adviser, Lieutenant-General H.R. McMaster.

