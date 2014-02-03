The Super Bowl MVP Was The 242nd Pick In The NFL Draft, Wanted To Win For His Recently-Deceased Uncle

Lost in the monotony of the 43-8 Seahawks win in the Super Bowl is the remarkable story of Malcolm Smith.

Smith was named Super Bowl MVP after his interception return for a touchdown broke the game open in the second quarter.

Given the star power on Seattle’s defence (Richard Sherman! Earl Thomas! Bobby Wagner! Kam Chancellor! Cliff Avril!) it’s about as unlikely an MVP as you could find.

Smith was picked in the seventh round (242nd overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft — the 13th-to-last player taken in the entire draft. 20-nine linebackers were taken before him.

He makes $US550,000 per year — the league minimum for a third-year player.

His uncle died a few days ago:

Malcolm Smith named MVP. His Uncle died a few days ago. He told me he wanted to win it for him.

— Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) February 3, 2014

Smith also suffers from achalasia, a rare digestive disorder that makes it difficult to swallow unless you eat very slowly. He was losing a few pounds a week in college before the disorder was properly diagnosed.

Smith paid his dues and overcame a lot. Tonight it paid off.

