Allegedly Corrupt Politician Seems To Be Planning A Golf Fundraiser -- Without The Golf

New York State Sen. Malcolm Smith, who is currently under investigation for federal corruption charges, is holding an unusual fundraiser later this month.

On his campaign website, Smith is advertising a “virtual golf outing in his honour” on March 24. Participation in the event ranges from a $US100 donation, which gets a donor “teesign/friend” status, to $US500, the level at which donors can become “sponsors.” However, as Capital Tonight’s Liz Benjamin points out, it’s not clear if there’s any “golf” involved — or any other activity for that matter. There is no listed location for the event and no other details beyond a picture of an unnamed golf course and the golf-themed designations for donations of various sizes.

Smith’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the event.

Smith, a Democrat, was arrested last April in connection with a plot to bribe Republican elected officials in return for their support for him as a Republican mayoral candidate. According to the complaint, in conversations with undercover FBI agents, Smith asked for cash to finance the bribes in exchange for using his position to obtain state funds for a road project in Spring Valley, N.Y.

Smith is facing at least two challengers in the Democratic primary.

Benjamin has the full fundraiser invite:

Sen. Malcolm Smith’s “virtual golf” fundraiser. by liz_benjamin6490

