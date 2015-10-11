Nathan Fillion had the perfect response at Comic Con when someone asked a question every nerd has always wondered

One of the biggest cult favourite shows to take off in the Netflix era is “Firefly.” That’s Joss Whedon’s sci-fi western that was tragically canceled after just one awesome season and a movie (“Serenity”).

The biggest character in “Firefly” is Malcolm Reynolds, played by the beloved Nathan Fillion. Fillion has gone on to be a big fan favourite and the star of the TV show “Castle.” Reynolds plays the Captain of the ship “Serenity,” and is a bad arse with a big heart. He shows mercy, cares about his crew, and inspires loyalty. He also isn’t afraid to kill when he has to. He’s kind of a badass.

We were at the “Firefly” reunion panel Saturday at New York Comic Con at an audience member asked the absolute perfect question during the Q&A.

The audience member asked Nathan Fillion, “If Malcom Reynolds and Han Solo walked into a bar, who walkes out?”

It’s perfect because they have both launched huge sci-fi fan followings, they’re both ship captains, and they both don’t hold back. They are very similar characters.

So if they both walked into a bar who walkes out? Fillion’s response? “Everyone else.”

Gina Torres plays Zoe on the show and she was sitting next to Fillion. She just said, in response, “That’s why he’s our captain.”

