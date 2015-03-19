9 mindblowing concepts from Malcolm Gladwell's bestselling books

Malcolm Gladwell is probably the most famous nonfiction author alive. When a new book of his comes out, it takes over airport bookstores.

Each of his five books have become bestsellers, thanks to his incomparable ability to marry storytelling to social science theory.

This is an update of an article originally written by Aimee Groth and Elizabeth Bogner.

