Gladwell On Why We're Connected To More Powerful People Than We Think

In The Tipping Point, Malcolm Gladwell tells us about three types of people most likely to start social epidemics: connectors, mavens and salesmen.”Connectors are important for more than simply the number of people they know,” he says. “Their importance is also a function of the kinds of people they know.” Their networks are vast and are primarily made up of “weak ties” — people that they know peripherally.



Weak ties make us powerful. Gladwell points to sociologist Mark Granovetter, whose classic 1974 study, Getting a Job, surveyed 282 Boston workers and found that 56% got jobs through a personal connection. Of those connections, most were weak ties. Only 16.7% saw the contact often, 55.6% saw them occasionally, and 28% saw them rarely.

Granovetter argues that when it comes to finding out new information, weak ties are more important than strong ties:

“Your friends, after all, occupy the same world that you do. They might work with you, or live near you, and go to the same churches, or parties. How much, then, would they know that you don’t know?”

Acquaintances are more likely to know something you don’t. They represent social power — and the more acquaintances you have, the more powerful you are.

