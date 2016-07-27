Malcolm Gladwell says donating money to a college like Princeton is a 'moral crime'

Best-selling author and podcast host Malcolm Gladwell came by to talk about many topics including politics, the police, his books, and advice for college students. In this video he talks about why donating to places like Princeton is a bad thing. His earlier comments on this topic sparked a small controversy last year.
Produced by Joe Avella and Richard Feloni
Follow BI Video: On Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.