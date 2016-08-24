Malcolm Gladwell has a radical proposal for fixing the Olympics

Amy Sussman/Getty Images the New Yorker Journalist Malcolm Gladwell speaks at the 2010 New Yorker Festival at DGA Theatre on October 2, 2010 in New York City.

Malcolm Gladwell is well known for speaking his mind on critical issues, but a point he made in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria regarding the Olympics may rank among the most bold yet reasonably logical thoughts that Gladwell’s had.

Gladwell spoke with Zakaria before the Rio Olympics about splitting up the Games — having different countries host different parts of the Olympics at the same time — something that he points out would provide a multitude of benefits.

Zakaria begins in the video by saying that Gladwell believes the Olympics are “fundamentally flawed” but that he “has a solution that most people don’t,” to which Gladwell responds by explaining that there are many problems that could potentially rear their ugly head at the Rio Olympics (and rear their heads they did).

He points out that the Olympics always get bigger, so the costs keep rising every time and security concerns continue to grow exponentially, making the event harder and harder for the host nation to put on and finance. This, Gladwell says, breeds “inevitable” corruption.

So, Gladwell says the way to alleviate a lot of the pressure on the host nation is to break the event up and hold different events in several different places. Truth be told, it’s a wild suggestion to propose breaking up the Games, which has obviously never been done before, but it isn’t a bad idea.

Here’s the full video:



