Malaysia's Commonwealth Games Gold Medal Shooting Champion Can't Compete Because The Airline Lost Her Shooting Jacket

Malaysia’s national pride took another blow this week after 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games gold and silver medallist Nur Ayuni Halim was forced out of the Glasgow Games, because her shooting jacket was lost in luggage en-route.

Nur Ayuni was set to compete in the 10-metre air rifle and 50m rifle prone competitions, which begin tomorrow, but her jacket failed to turn up when the team landed in Glasgow last Thursday.

Officials tried to find a replacement jacket, but none fitted, Malaysia’s The Star newspaper reports. They tried for three days to locate the missing jacket, which is compulsory for competition, but when Monday’s deadline for team changes came, Malaysia’s team manager Datuk Musa Omar said he had no choice but to withdraw her from competition.

Musa told The Star that Nur Ayuni “could not stop crying”.

“This is all so unfortunate. She’s taking it badly. She is sad… we are all sad,” he told The Star.

Nur Ayuni Halim won a gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle pairs and a silver medal in 10m air rifle singles at the Commonwealth Games four years ago.

The 185-strong Malaysia team will wear black armbands during the games, in memory of the 43 Malaysians among 298 people who died when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine last week.

