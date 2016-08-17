Malaysian diver inadvertently had the best belly-flop of the Olympics

Malaysian diver Ahmad Amsyar Azman did not receive a 0.0 for what turned out to be one of the worst dives of the Olympics, but he maybe should have.

On Tuesday, Azman went to complete his final dive of the men’s 3m springboard preliminary. He sat in 12th place of 29 divers, with 18 qualifying for the semifinal.

Then, he did this:

Malaysian diver Ahmad Amsyar Azman had a tough night during the 3m springboard preliminary. https://t.co/o5DoHf41wu https://t.co/RbaoD7oWEm

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 16, 2016

Watching the replay, you can tell that Azman’s entire form is off from the moment he first begins his routine. He makes a valiant effort to go through with his dive, though the resulting belly-flop will likely haunt him for some time to come.

Azman is not, of course, the first diver we’ve seen make a mess of their dives in Rio.

Russian diver Nadezhda Bazhina, also on the 3m springboard, landed flat on her feet on one dive for a shocking score of 0.0.

Azman’s dive looked worse than Bazhina’s, and the splash was certainly bigger. But apparently in Olympic diving, a belly-flop will still give you some points.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.