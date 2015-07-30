MALAYSIAN MINISTER: It's 'almost certain' the aircraft part found in Reunion Island is from a Boeing 777

The wreckage was found on Reunion Island. Picture: Getty Images

Malaysia’s deputy transport minister says it is “almost certain” that the wreckage found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean this week is from a Boeing 777 aircraft — the same type of aircraft as Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

“It is almost certain that the flaperon is from a Boeing 777 aircraft. Our chief investigator here told me this,” deputy transport minister Abdul Aziz Kaprawi said.

The development follows a photographic assessment by oceanographers, who said it was plausible part of the debris from the missing flight could have made its way into the area the junk was found.

MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014 while flying from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Beijing, China. It had 239 passengers and crew on board.

