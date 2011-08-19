Malaysian Businessman Tony Fernandes Has Purchased A Controlling Stake In Queens Parks Rangers

AirAsia CEO, Tony Fernandes

Photo: Wikipedia

When Bernie Ecclestone and Flavio Briatore bought into Queens Park Rangers back in 2007, there were rumours of vast riches and wild spending coming into the club. Though Neil Warnock and players like Adel Taarabt were able to guide them into the Premier League, that never materialised, much to the disappointment of fans. Fans were subjected to further disappointment this year, despite their club going up, when ticket prices were raised significantly. The good news is that they have some new ownership from folks who are considerably more passionate about football and willing to listen to the fans, according to all accounts. Noted West Ham United fan Tony Fernandes has purchased Ecclestone’s 66 per cent stake in the club for £35 million, taking control of the team.



Fernandes has claimed that he will give Warnock somewhere in the neighbourhood of £10 million to invest in the transfer market. However, he will not be putting his own money into the club to use for transfers on a regular basis, nor does he plan to saddle the club with any debt in the near future.

The AirAsia CEO previously tried to buy into West Ham United, but was turned down. Though he is a fan of the East London club, David Sullivan and David Gold’s loss is his gain, as his new purchase is probably a much better investment these days.

This post originally appeared at SBnation.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.