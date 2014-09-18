Malaysian Airlines Is Giving Away Rolex Watches To Travel Agents Who Book With Them

Malaysian Airlines, whose business has been hit by the loss of two passenger aircraft in 12 months, is offering travel agents luxury incentives to book their clients on flights.

The Australian reports the airline is offering five $8,000 Rolex watches and 20 return flights in a deal with Consolidated Travel Group.

Winning travel agents will need to sell more than $20,000 of international Malaysian Airlines tickets before October 5.

It isn’t unusual for travel agents to be incentivised by airlines or hotels and Malaysian Airlines said the bonuses are part of its recovery plan.

Flight MH370 disappeared with 239 people in March and another passenger plane, MH17, was shot down over Ukrainian air space in July killing all 298 passengers and crew.

