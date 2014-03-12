Malaysian Air Force Backtracks On Claims That Missing Jet Was Seen On Military Radar

The Royal Malaysian Air Force has refuted reports that it detected the missing MH370 jet changing course over the Strait of Malacca on Saturday.

Local paper Berita Harian reported that MH370 had been detected by military radar at 2.40am on Saturday. Reuters separately quoted a military official as saying that the plane changed course and made it into the Malacca Strait.

The new statement, by Malaysian air force chief Rodzali Daud, heaps more confusion on the days-long search for the airliner and its 239 passengers.

Here it is, in full:

I refer to the Berita Harian news article dated 11th March 2014 on Search and Rescue Operations in the Straits of Malacca which (in Bahasa Malaysia) referred to me as making the following statements:

The RMAF Chief confirmed that RMAF Butterworth airbase detected the location signal of the airliner as indicating that it turned back from its original heading to the direction of Kota Bahru, Kelantan, and was believed to have pass through the airspace of the East Coast of and Northern Peninsular Malaysia. The last time the plane was detected by the air control tower was in the vicinity of Pulau Perak in the Straits of Malacca at 2.40 in the morning before the signal disappeared without any trace, he said.

I wish to state that I did not make any such statements as above.

What occurred was that the Berita Harian journalist asked me if such an incident occurred as detailed in their story, however I did not give any answer to the question.

Instead, what I said to the journalist was: “Please refer to the statement which I have already made on 9 March 2014, during the press conference with the Chief of Defence Force at the Sama-Sama Hotel, Kuala Lumpur International Airport.”

What I stated during that press conference was:

“The RMAF has not ruled out the possibility of an air turn back on a reciprocal heading before the aircraft vanished from the radar and this resulted in the Search and Rescue Operations being widen to the vicinity of the waters of Pulau Pinang.”

I request this misreporting be amended and corrected to prevent further misinterpretations of what is clearly an inaccurate and incorrect report.

Currently the RMAF is examining and analyzing all possibilities as regards to the airliner’s flight paths subsequent to its disappearance.

However for the time being, it would not be appropriate for the RMAF to issue any official conclusions as to the aircraft’s flight path until a high amount of certainty and verification is achieved.

However all ongoing search operations are at the moment being conducted to cover all possible areas where the aircraft could have gone down in order to ensure no possibility is overlooked.

In addition, I would like to state to the media that all information and developments will be released via official statements and press conferences as soon as possible and when appropriate.

Our current efforts are focused upon on finding the aircraft as soon as possible.

Thank You

GENERAL TAN SRI DATO’SRI RODZALI BIN DAUD RMAF

Chief of Royal Malaysian Air Force