Malaysia To Regulate Obesity And Homosexuality

Malaysia has announced two social welfare programs this week.



First, an anti-obesity campaign. Malaysia, which has the highest obesity rate in Southeast Asia, said it will tie student grades to the body mass index.

This story was picked up by media around the world, celebrated by Huffington Post as the latest victory “in the fight against the growing obesity epidemic in children.”

Second, an anti-homosexuality campaign. Malaysia sent 66 school boys suspected of being gay a camp intended to reform them.

This story was also picked up by hundreds of publications, such as Chicago Pride and Pink News. It has also caused outrage even in Malaysia, where some lawmakers call the anti-gay camp illegal.

Ironically these are similar measures from the perspective of the monarch, intended to improve society and public health. Malaysia is a Muslim country, which obviously has different values than America.

Check Out The 20 Fattest States In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.