Here's How Newspaper Front Pages Around The World Covered The Malaysia Plane Crash

Countries around the world are reeling in shock after a Malaysia Airlines passenger plane was shot down over Eastern Ukraine yesterday, killing the 295 people on board.
The event, which many think could signal a new elevation in the growing conflict between Russia, Europe, and the United States, has been reported widely throughout news outlets. On Friday morning, the story plastered the front page of nearly every major newspaper in Europe and the U.S..
Here’s how it’s being covered around the world:
United States: The New York Times
United Kingdom: The Sun
Germany: Die Welt
Czech Republic: Lidové noviny
Ireland: Irish Examiner
France: Le Figaro
Kiosko
Surprisingly, the Gaza invasion takes precedence in Le Monde, though the Malaysia plane is the top story on their website.
Poland: Gazeta Wyborcza
Kiosko
Italy: La Repubblica
Spain: El Pais
Russia: Komsomolskaya Pravda, one of the largest circulation newspapers in Russia, doesn’t even report the Malaysia Plane.
Kommersant, a much smaller business-focused newspaper, does report the crash.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.