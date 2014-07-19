Here's How Newspaper Front Pages Around The World Covered The Malaysia Plane Crash

Countries around the world are reeling in shock after a Malaysia Airlines passenger plane was shot down over Eastern Ukraine yesterday, killing the 295 people on board.

The event, which many think could signal a new elevation in the growing conflict between Russia, Europe, and the United States, has been reported widely throughout news outlets. On Friday morning, the story plastered the front page of nearly every major newspaper in Europe and the U.S..

Here’s how it’s being covered around the world:

United States: The New York Times



New York Post

Boston Herald

United Kingdom: The Sun

The Daily Mirror

The Guardian

Germany: Die Welt

Czech Republic: Lidové noviny



Ireland: Irish Examiner

Surprisingly, the Gaza invasion takes precedence in Le Monde, though the Malaysia plane is the top story on their website.

Poland: Gazeta Wyborcza

Russia: Komsomolskaya Pravda, one of the largest circulation newspapers in Russia, doesn’t even report the Malaysia Plane.

Kommersant, a much smaller business-focused newspaper, does report the crash.

