Malaysia Airlines Suspends Shares Leading Up To Company Restructure, Announcement Pending

Malaysia Airlines has halted trading of its shares on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange pending a decision by its board.

The suspension follows the request of majority shareholder Khazanah Nasional Bhd. today in relation to the tragic MH370 and MH17 incidents.

The airlines board is expected to meet today.

Ways to salvage the disastrous airline range from bankruptcy have been discussed, including the possible privatisation of the company.

Malaysia Airlines accumulated 4.13 billion MYR in losses in the three years before the two incidents, and is expected to lose more another billion this year.

