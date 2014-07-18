Malaysia Airlines Shares Tank

Malaysia Airlines shares were down nearly 16% in Friday trading as markets digested the aftermath of one its planes going down over Eastern Ukraine.

U.S. authorities say the Flight MH17, a Boeing 777, was shot down, though it was not yet known by whom.

It’s not been a good year for the airline, which also saw its stock price suffer in the wake of flight MH370’s disappearance over the Indian Ocean this past winter. Shares are down more than 40% over the last 12 months. Here’s the chart:

