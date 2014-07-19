Malaysia Airlines Releases Its Full List Of Passengers

REUTERS/Edgar Su A Malaysian woman who had a relative on board the Malaysian Airlines MH17 reacts to messages on her mobile phone as she waits to travel to Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Singapore’s Changi Airport July 18, 2014

Malaysia Airlines on yesterday released a full list of passengers aboard flight MH17, which was shot down over eastern Ukraine on Thursday.

On its website Saturday, the airline also released a full list of nationalities of the 298 passengers and crew on the flight. There were no survivors on the flight, which is believed to have been shot down by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine who may have had some help from Moscow.

“Each of the numbers represents a life lost, and a family in anguish,” the airline said in a statement.

“Malaysia mourns the loss of all 298 passengers and crew. We feel for their families. And we promise to do all we can to ensure that the investigation is completed, and that justice is done.”

Those passengers included:

Netherlands: 193 (including one person who had dual citizenship with the United States)

Malaysia: 43 (including 15 crew members and 2 infants)

Australia: 27

Indonesia: 12 (including 1 infant)

United Kingdom: 10 (including one person who had dual citizenship with South Africa)

Germany: 4

Belgium: 4

Philippines: 3

Canada: 1

New Zealand: 1

Total: 298

On Thursday, Fox and Reuters reported that 23 U.S. citizens were aboard flight MH17. However, on Friday morning President Barack Obama announced that it was one U.S. citizen on the flight — a 19-year-old Dutch-American student named Quinn Lucas Schansman who was born in Fort Lee, New Jersey but later moved to Holland.

Schansman was planning on meeting up with his dad, stepmother, and younger siblings in Indonesia and then vacationing in Bali for a week, NBC News reported.

Several people who were a part of the international HIV and AIDS community were also on MH17 because they were en route to the 2014 International AIDS conference in Melbourne, Australia.

Initial reports suggested that as many as 100 passengers were on their way to that conference. However, on Friday the Washington Post reported that conference organisers had only confirmed seven attendees were on board including AIDS researchers and activists.

We first read about the manifest from Channel NewsAsia reporter Sumisha Naidu.

