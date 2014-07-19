Malaysia Airlines Is Offering Refunds To All Ticket Holders

REUTERS/Darren Whiteside Malaysia Airlines Ticket Office in Jakarta, Indonesia

After a Malaysia Airlines plane crashed in eastern Ukraine yesterday, killing all 300 people onboard, the airline said it would offer a full refund to any ticket holder who no longer wishes to travel with it, Australia’s News.com reports.

The airline’s policy change comes in light of yesterday’s crash and the disappearance of flight MH370 four months ago.

According to the Australian news organisation, the airline will refund any tickets, including non-refundable fares, for the next week until July 24th. Tickets covered in the refund will only be for flights before December 31, 2014.

Malaysia Airlines released this statement to News.com:

“In light of the recent tragedy of MH17 on 17 July 2014, Malaysia Airlines will adapt the below policy effective immediately until Thursday, 24 July 2014. “Passengers who wish to postpone or cancel their travel plans can obtain a refund, including for non refundable tickets. “Enrich (frequent flyer program) passengers will also receive fee waivers for any changes to their travel itinerary, as well as refunds of miles should they choose to cancel their redemption tickets. “These waivers are only applicable from 18 July 2014 until 24 July 2014, for travel between 18 July 2014 until 31 December 2014.”

